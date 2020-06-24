It seems Alex Trebek turned his trip to Home Depot into a family affair! The beloved Jeopardy! host was joined by his longtime wife, Jean Currivan Trebek, and their son, Matthew Trebek, as they enjoyed an outing to the home improvement store in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 23.

The 79-year-old appeared happy and healthy as he stepped out with Jean, 56, and Matthew, 30, to pick up some items from Home Depot. In order to protect themselves from coronavirus, Alex, his stunning spouse and their eldest child wore face masks. The Hollywood couple were also spotted wearing custom-made hard hats with their names colorfully displayed — how cute!

When the COVID-19 pandemic became widespread earlier this year, Alex — who was diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer in March 2019 — was spending a lot of time at home in quarantine with Jean. A friend close to the iconic TV personality revealed he was fixing things around the house to keep his mind sharp.

“He knows how to do plumbing, he knows how to do carpentry [and] electrical work. He loves to read. So he’s OK,” longtime friend of Alex Ruta Lee exclusively told Closer Weekly in April. “He knows how to do everything and he has every tool in the world because he bought out a hardware store that was going out of business.”

Aside from having fun with at-home projects, Ruta said Alex was “managing quite well” in lockdown. Because the Emmy winner is at a higher risk of catching coronavirus due to his cancer diagnosis, the pal told Closer that Jean was doing all she could to keep her hubby in the best frame of mind.

“I think that’s part of it. He has the most beautiful [wife] in every way,” Ruta sweetly shared. “She’s not only beautiful on the outside but she’s beautiful internally, and spiritually. She’s very, very much a handmaid of the Lord’s.”

Earlier this year, Alex gave fans an update on his pancreatic cancer as he commemorated the 1-year anniversary of his diagnosis. “Now, I’d be lying if I said the journey was an easy one — there were some good days, but a lot of not so good days,” he said in a clip on Jeopardy!’s Twitter page in March. “There were moments of great pain, days when certain bodily functions no longer functioned and sudden, massive attacks of great depression.”

Although the struggles made Alex “wonder if it was really worth fighting on,” he said he “brushed [those feelings] aside quickly because that would have been a massive betrayal,” he explained. “A betrayal of my wife and soulmate, Jean … a betrayal of other cancer patients who have looked up to me as an inspiration … and it certainly would’ve been a betrayal of my faith in God and the millions of prayers that have been said on my behalf.”

You got this, Alex!

