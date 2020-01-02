Ever since revealing he is battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer, Alex Trebek has been extremely open about his fight — and he recently revealed that he is facing all of his obstacles with brave face.

“Throughout my life, I’ve always wondered about how courageous a human being I was,” the Jeopardy! host, 79, said during an interview with Good Morning America. “I just look at it as it’s a part of life. Does that mean I’m courageous because I’m dealing with it? No. I could be scared to death and I’d still have to deal with it. … But I’m not scared to death. So, maybe I am courageous.”

“Way to go, Alex,” he continued. The iconic game show host — who sat alongside his wife Jean during the chat — also talked about the ups and downs the love of his life faces fighting this battle with him.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

“It’s always tough for caretakers because she has to deal with her worrying about my well-being and also dealing with,” the TV personality said. “I’m not always the most pleasant person to be around when I’m experiencing severe pain or depression, and she has to tread lightly around me.” However, during his cancer journey, Alex revealed that he has received so many kind words and support from fans all over the world.

.@ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Beloved @jeopardy host Alex Trebek and his wife Jean speak out to @michaelstrahan on his cancer diagnosis and their lives now. https://t.co/NvdnJzW8JA pic.twitter.com/8uSW1WG7ue — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 2, 2020

“I have learned something in the past year and it’s this: We don’t know when we’re going to die,” Alex explained. “Because of the cancer diagnosis, it’s no longer an open-ended life, it’s a closed-ended life because of the terrible … survival rates of pancreatic cancer. Because of that, and something else that is operating here, people all over America and abroad have decided they want to let me know now, while I’m alive, about the impact that I’ve been having on their existence.”

“They have come out and they have told me, and my gosh, it makes me feel so good,” he added. Everyone has been in Alex’s corner through it all, including fellow game show notable, Vanna White.

“He’s doing good. He really is,” the Wheel of Fortune star, 62, told Us Weekly on December 10. “He looks good. I talked to him recently and he’s got a very positive attitude.”

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

We know that Alex will continue to fight hard through this!