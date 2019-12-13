It looks like Vanna White has some good news regarding close pal Alex Trebek‘s cancer battle! The beloved Wheel of Fortune star shared a positive and encouraging update as she recently opened up about how the iconic Jeopardy host is holding up amid his battle with stage IV pancreatic cancer.

“He’s doing good. He really is,” the 62-year-old beauty told Us Weekly in an interview on December 10. “He looks good. I talked to him recently and he’s got a very positive attitude.”

Vanna — who recently made her debut as Jeopardy‘s host after 37 years on the show after host Pat Sajak took time off following emergency surgery — marveled over the 79-year-old’s inspiring bravery. The Gypsy Angels actress even commended her fellow game show star for being extremely candid throughout the entirety of his battle.

“I love that he’s honest and open with his fans, because he’s been doing the show for a very long time also and feels very connected to all of his fans and viewers,” she gushed. “He is definitely keeping everybody updated on how he’s doing, and I am so proud of him. He’s still working, he’s obviously doing chemotherapy but working through it, and has that strong will to, as we say, the show must go on.”

Ever since Alex announced he was battling stage IV pancreatic cancer this past March, fans, friends and fellow TV stars have rallied around him. Just a few weeks following the handsome hunk’s heartbreaking proclamation, Vanna opened up about being by his side every step of the way.

“Oh, I’ve been supporting him 100 percent,” the blonde beauty exclusively shared with Closer Weekly while attending the Race to End MS Gala in mid-May. “We’ve known each other for over 30 years, of course. And even though he’s on a different show, we’re still the same family so I’m there and supporting him and praying for him.”

Vanna told Closer she thinks Alex’s incredible spirit and positive attitude will help him beat his formidable disease. “He’s such a strong man and he has got such a strong will to conquer this,” she insisted. He’s “very good, very good. He’s a funny man. He’s funny, he keeps himself entertained and he entertains others with his humor.”

Alex is so lucky to have supportive friends like Vanna.