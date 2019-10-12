Ever since Alex Trebek revealed that he is fighting stage IV pancreatic cancer, he has received plenty of support in his battle — and now his friend Dr. Oz has shared an update on the iconic game show host’s condition.

The 59-year-old attended Global Lyme Alliance’s New York City Gala produced by Lawrence Scott Events on Thursday, October 10, and touched on many things, including the status of the face of Jeopardy!. “I spoke to Alex in Los Angeles. I mean he’s down,” the TV personality exclusively revealed to Closer Weekly. “He’s struggling with the different forms of chemotherapy that are being offered to him but I told him, and I do believe this, he’s soulful man who’s always been optimistic about life — keep his confidence. The longer he stays alive, the better able we are to catch up to his pancreatic cancer.”

Dr. Oz also knows that Alex is strong enough to beat this battle. “If you know Alex behind the scenes, he’s a golden hearted man who is able to give so much to so many people and the passion and the support you see on ‘Jeopardy!’ is what he does in person as well,” Dr. Oz explained. “I’ve always admired him. When I did my 1000th show, I asked for only one guest to surprise me and I didn’t think they’d get him, and it was Alex Trebek, and in fact he walked out and surprised me!”

Alex himself recently spoke out about his current situation and revealed that he isn’t exactly filled with fear. “I’m not afraid of dying,” he said in an interview with Canada’s CTV News. “I’ve lived a good life, a full life, and I’m nearing the end of that life … if it happens, why should I be afraid that?”

“One thing they’re not going to say at my funeral, as a part of a eulogy, is, ‘He was taken from us too soon,’” Alex joked.

We know that Alex will continue to fight hard — we wish him nothing but the absolute best through it all.

