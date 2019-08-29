He’s not through yet! Alex Trebek shared an inspirational video to Twitter of himself getting ready for the 36th season of Jeopardy! on Thursday, August 29.

“Alex is back in action! Join him on September 9 for the premiere of season 36,” the caption read alongside the short clip. In the video, Alex gave his fans another update on his battle with stage IV pancreatic cancer after he told the world in May that he was “near remission” and has been feeling better already.

“It’s another day at the office for me and an exciting day because so many great things have been happening,” he said in the clip. “I’ve gone through a lot of chemotherapy and thankfully that is now over. I’m on the mend and that is all I can hope for right now.”

In a video he previously shared to Twitter on Wednesday, April 17, Alex also spoke out about his health issues and said he’s ready to return to work and continue doing what he loves. “So, despite what you may have heard, I’m feeling good. I’m continuing with my therapy and we — by we, the staff — is already working on our next season, the 36th year of Jeopardy!” he said at the time. “So I look forward to seeing you once again in September with all kinds of good stuff.”

Fans were even more excited to learn that Alex’s doctors were already seeing great improvements from the TV star. “It’s kind of mind-boggling,” he previously told People. “The doctors said they hadn’t seen this kind of positive result in their memory … some of the tumors have already shrunk by more than 50 percent.” And Alex will never forget how much his fans have stayed by his side.

“I’ve got a couple million people out there who have expressed their good thoughts, their positive energy directed towards me and their prayers,” he said. “I told the doctors, this has to be more than just the chemo, and they agreed it could very well be an important part of this.”

We’re so glad to have you back, Alex. We can’t wait for the new season of Jeopardy! to premiere this fall!