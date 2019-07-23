How sweet! When Alex Trebek turned 79 years old on Monday, July 22, he got together with his closest friends and family members to celebrate. The best part? We get an inside look at his birthday extravaganza in a cool post shared to the Jeopardy! Instagram page.

In the photos, the game show host is seen spending time with his loved ones together at a celebration which was held indoors. Since Alex doesn’t have his own official Instagram account he used his company’s social media page to share all of his best snapshots online.

“Today is Alex’s birthday!” the caption read. “🎉 Send him your wishes in the comments below!” That’s exactly what his fans did. “Happy birthday Alex! Here’s to many more 🎉,” one Instagram user wrote in the comments of the post. Another said, “Happy birthday Alex!!! Hope you are doing well! Kick cancer’s butt!!!”

On Wednesday, March 6, Alex revealed he’s been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in a heartbreaking video shared to YouTube. “This week I was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer,” he said at the time. “Now normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working.”

“And with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease. Truth told, I have to!” the game show host strongly continued. “Because under the terms of my contract, I have to host Jeopardy! for three more years! So help me. Keep the faith and we’ll win. We’ll get it done. Thank you.”

Most recently, Alex announced that he was “near remission” after some cancerous tumors have “shrunk by more than 50 percent” at the latest check-up. “It’s kind of mind-boggling,” he told People. “The doctors said they hadn’t seen this kind of positive result in their memory.”

Here’s to many more years, Alex!

