Oh hey, Alex Trebek! The beloved Jeopardy! host was recently spotted on a rare outing amid his stage IV pancreatic cancer battle. Alex looked happy and healthy as he took the garbage outside his home in Los Angeles during downtime between filming the iconic game show.

The 79-year-old appeared to be in good spirits as he tended to some other household chores. For the outing, the beloved TV star donned a pair of blue denim jeans, a darker crew neck sweatshirt and sneakers. Alex tried to stay under the radar as he also sported a blue and white baseball cap.

Considering it’s been a few weeks since fans have seen Alex out and about, we bet the Jeopardy! fan base is relieved to see he’s doing OK. Although the prognosis of the Wizard of Odds alum’s cancer is not that great, Alex has been nothing but positive since first sharing the news of his diagnosis in March 2019.

“Throughout my life, I’ve always wondered about how courageous a human being I was,” he candidly confessed during an interview with Good Morning America earlier this year. “I just look at it as it’s a part of life. Does that mean I’m courageous because I’m dealing with it? No. I could be scared to death and I’d still have to deal with it. … But I’m not scared to death. So, maybe I am courageous.”

Alex — who has been hosting Jeopardy! since 1984 — isn’t the only one who believes in his perseverance and strength. Longtime friend and fellow game show star Vanna White previously opened up about her pal’s formidable fight.

“Oh I’ve been supporting him 100 percent,” the Wheel of Fortune star, 62, exclusively shared with Closer Weekly at an event in May 2019. “We’ve known each other for over 30 years, of course. And even though he’s on a different show, we’re still the same family so I’m there and supporting him and praying for him.”

“He’s a strong man and he has got such a strong will to conquer this,” Vanns sweetly continued, noting Alex is “very good, very good. He’s a funny man. He’s funny, he keeps himself entertained and he entertains others with his humor.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see pics from Alex’s latest outing!