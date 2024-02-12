Some of the biggest stars in the world of entertainment and sports were on hand to watch the Super Bowl 2024, but not Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The couple were noticeably absent from the crowd at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on February 11, 2024, and fans were left disappointed.

Why Didn’t Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Go to Super Bowl 2024?

Speculation began swirling that Harry and Meghan were looking to attend Super Bowl LVIII days ahead of the event, per multiple outlets. Harry made a surprise appearance at the NFL Honors in Las Vegas on February 8, 2024, to present the award for NFL’s Man of the Year.

“I really love how you stole rugby from us and you made it your own,” he joked on stage during the appearance. “Instead of passing it backwards, just pass it forwards. Why not wear pads and a helmet? And why not take a breather every 15 seconds? And you know what? Instead of a 10-month season, let’s just make it 18 weeks. Genius.”

Though it seemed like the Spare author could potentially stay in town for the Super Bowl, he had other travel plans to prepare for. Harry and Meghan are set to fly to Canada for a trip from February 14 to February 16, 2024. While there, the duo will attend the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025’s One Year to Go celebrations.

It was not immediately made clear if their two children, Archie and Lilibet, would join them on the trip. They’ve been raising their kids in a gorgeous home located in California’s elite Montecito neighborhood since stepping back from their royal duties in January 2020.

Harry’s been doing a bit of jet-setting lately, visiting his father, King Charles, in the U.K. at Clarence House after Buckingham Palace announced he was diagnosed with cancer. The visit lasted less than an hour, which might not come as a surprise to some considering the father-son duo’s rocky history.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

What Celebrities Were at Super Bowl 2024?

Though Harry and Meghan were not among the game’s attendees, famous faces in the crowd included Paul Rudd, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Blake Lively, Taylor Swift, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. Paul McCartney, Reba McEntire, Mark Wahlberg, Gordon Ramsay, Martha Stewart, Shaquille O’Neal and several other A-listers were also in attendance.

Have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Ever Attended the Super Bowl Together?

While the pair have never attended a Super Bowl together, Harry and Meghan visited Las Vegas in November 2023 to see the final show of Katy Perry‘s residency. Harry previously attended the 2022 Super Bowl with his cousin Princess Eugenie at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.