Robert Herjavec and Kym Johnson Are Soulmates! Get to Know the ‘Shark Tank’ Star’s Wife

Robert Herjavec feels like the luckiest man on Earth to be in love with his wife, Kym Johnson. The Shark Tank star has been married to the Dancing With the Stars alum since 2016, and together, they created a beautiful family.

But before Robert settled down with Kym, he spent more than two decades with his first spouse, Diane Plese. The Canadian businessman and Diane walked down the aisle together in 1990. During their marriage, they became the parents of their three kids, Skye, Brendan and Caprice.

Robert and Diane maintained their marriage as they raised their kiddos together for a number of years, but their romance didn’t stand the tests of time as they split in 2014. According to reports, Diane filed in 2015 and their divorce was finalized the following year.

At the time of their split, Robert was struggling with feelings of “suffering and hopelessness,” he told People in March 2015. The famous investor was so distraught by the end of his marriage with Diane, he actually thought of “just [wanting] to end it.”

“I was hollow and broken,” he candidly shared with the outlet. “It’s been a terribly difficult year. We were great parents and a great team, but over time we drifted apart.”

Everything changed when Robert was cast in season 20 of Dancing With the Stars, though. After being teamed up with Kym, the handsome hunk and the professional dancer established a strong connection both on and off the dance floor. The two ended up dating and by July 2016, they walked down the aisle together.

Since they became a couple, both Robert and Kym couldn’t be happier. Although it’s only been about five years since they exchanged vows, the You Don’t Have to Be a Shark author and the Real Dirty Dancing star feel like they’ve “been married forever.”

“We’re having a great time!” Robert exclusively gushed to Closer Weekly in 2017, while his blushing bride chimed in, “It’s been amazing!” Kym sweetly added, “In one way it feels like we’ve been married [so long]. In another way, it’s gone by so quick. It feels like we’ve known each other forever. He’s just amazing. We’re best friends, and it’s just easy.”

It sounds like Robert and Kym are soulmates!

Keep scrolling to learn more about the TV star’s wife.