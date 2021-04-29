Kathie Lee Gifford is off the market! The NBC alum revealed she’s in a “special relationship” with a new man. Kathie Lee opened up about her boyfriend during an appearance on Today on Thursday, April 29.

“I’ve just found somebody that is so much fun to be with,” the former fourth hour host, 67, gushed to Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker and Carson Daly. “I’m in a really special relationship with somebody that is nice and fun and healthy, and so that’s good.”

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

“Like a boyfriend, Kath?” Savannah, 49, asked, to which Kathie Lee replied, “It’s just happy, and I don’t want to mess it up, and I probably already have by just even mentioning it.”

In order to not divulge too many details just yet, the Then Came You actress held off on sharing the identity of her new beau. However, she said she’s “so grateful” to have experienced love after everything she’s been through.

“To be in a place where you feel like every aspect of your life is good, that nothing’s missing … that’s a beautiful place to be,” the former Live With Regis and Kathie Lee star marveled, adding her partner is “the smartest person I’ve ever met, but he’s funny. He is challenging to me.”

“And we have a great time together, and so at this point in my life that’s exactly what I need and exactly what I want, you know?” Kathie Lee sweetly continued. “Different seasons of life — we weren’t meant to know each other before, it’s right now. We don’t know what the future holds at all, but we’re having fun today.”

Andrew Toth/Starpix/Shutterstock

The Emmy Award winner, who has been living in Nashville since 2018, casually dated up until meeting her new beau. At one point during over summer 2019, she was romantically involved with a man named Randy Cronk, whom she gushed over during an appearance on Today.

“It’s surreal. You know, it’s surreal. ‘Cause the world’s changed so much, you know. But [Randy is] a gentleman, so it was fine. It was fine. It was fun,” Kathie Lee said at the time, referring to going on her first date in more than 30 years. “But then I got so busy. We’re just from different worlds.”

The It’s Never Too Late author has been open to finding love in the past few years, but dating has been a little more difficult for Kathie Lee, who lost her husband of 29 years, Frank Gifford, in 2015. The late football player died at age 84 from natural causes, but he suffered from brain disease, The New York Times reported.

Since her husband’s death, Kathie Lee — who shares son Cody Gifford and daughter Cassidy Gifford with Frank — has continued to honor his legacy. While the A Godwink Christmas actress has said she wasn’t “looking” for love, she would “make all the time in the world” if the right man came along.

“We’ve only got so much time on this planet — I want to maximize every minute I have!” Kathie Lee exclusively told Closer Weekly in June 2019. “God’s going to bring someone into my life, and I’ll be delighted,” she says. “I ain’t looking for it. It’ll find me!”