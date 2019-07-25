In the 34 years since they first met, Kathie Lee and Regis’ friendship has only grown stronger and become more precious to both of them. “They are true survivors in a tough business. They both love to laugh. They get the joke and they make the joke,” says the insider. “They sincerely want the best for each other.”

