In 2016, the pilot of Good Bones aired on HGTV and became an immediate success thanks to the renovation team of Mina Starsiak Hawk and her mom, Karen E. Laine. Things have changed so much since the show’s debut, including the relationship between the mother-daughter duo.

What Happened to Mina Starsiak Hawk?

Mina and Karen cofounded their home design company, Two Chicks and a Hammer, after Mina graduated from Indiana University and developed a love for rehabbing homes. Before that, she worked in the service industry, while Karen worked as a lawyer. Karen ended up leaving the business in 2019 but still remained as a cast member on the show.

Over the course of eight seasons, several crew members joined the team to help out with renovating homes in Indianapolis, including Mina’s brother Tad Starsiak, project manager Cory Miller, contractor Austin Aynes and designer MJ Coyle. Along the way, viewers were introduced to Mina’s husband, Steve Hawk, and their two kids, Jack and Charlotte.

During an August 2023 episode of her “Mina AF” podcast, the realtor announced that Good Bones would be coming to an end after season 8. The series finale aired in October 2023, documenting the renovation of Tad’s new home in Bates-Hendricks, Indiana, and his engagement to Anna Spiars.

Why Did ‘Good Bones’ End?

Initially, Mina told fans that the desire to “switch it up” is what led her to make the decision to end the series. In the weeks that followed, she explained that there was much more going on behind the scenes that viewers didn’t get to see, including “butting heads” with city planners over permits and facing a “challenging” dynamic with Karen, Tad and brother William Starsiak.

“My mom and I aren’t in a great place. My brother Tad and I aren’t in a great place. My brother William and I are in a kind of like nonexistent place,” Mina revealed in an August 2023 podcast episode. “It’s complicated without even being complicated. We don’t really engage much, and the last engagement wasn’t super positive, and that was maybe a year ago.”

The home improvement star and her mom got into “a knockdown drag-out [fight] during demo” while filming season 8 of the show. Additionally, Mina decided not to invite Karen to her son’s 5th birthday party in August 2023.

Where Is Mina Starsiak Hawk Now?

Since publicly revealing the drama within her family, Karen has reached out to Mina in an attempt to mend fences.

“I got a text from my mom this morning saying maybe we should talk,” Mina said on her podcast in October 2023 without revealing if she answered the message. “We do not talk. We haven’t in a long time. It was early this morning, and I just didn’t really know what to do with it.”

Her relationship with Tad still remains rocky, but the mom of two did end up patching things up with William. In terms of her business, Mina also announced some huge changes to everyday operations. At the end of 2023, she will be closing the doors to her Indiana-based retail store, Two Chicks District Co.

“Please know how much I value every single person I got to meet and spend time hearing their stories while in the store,” she wrote in a post on the company’s Facebook page in September 2023. “So many of you met my children and husband there, many more than once. It has been our second home so saying goodbye, while gut-wrenching, is the decision I have to make for my family. Please understand and please give grace. What seems to be is often not what is.”

The HGTV star also downsized her Two Chicks and a Hammer team, revealing that Austin and Cory no longer work for her. Mina put her company’s headquarters on the market for sale or rent shortly after. She also announced a new HGTV project in the works, a two-episode Good Bones spinoff documenting the renovation of her new lake house.