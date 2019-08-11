This is too lovely! Victoria Beckham took some time to bond with her only daughter, Harper, during a family vacation in Italy.

The 45-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday, August 11, to share a cute snap of herself cuddling with her youngest child, 8. “Special family time on holiday x Night time cuddles with Harper xx Kisses #HarperSeven,” the fashion designer captioned the pic. Take a look at it below!

Fans were all about the adorable photo shared by the former Spice Girls member, as they took to the comments section to react. “She seems like a very happy girl,” one person wrote. “Still as beautiful as the day I saw you on stage with my daughter all those years ago. Lovely mother and daughter photo,” another added.

Victoria shares the little one, as well as three sons — Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 16, and Cruz, 14 — with her husband, David Beckham. The 44-year-old has also been sharing snaps from the vacation on social media — on Saturday, August 10, he also posted a photo of Harper. “Loving Italy,” he wrong alongside a pic showing him kissing his daughter.

Victoria and David tied the knot in 1999, and recently celebrated two decades of marriage. “WOW 20 years, look what we created. Love you so much,” the former soccer player wrote next to a couple of snaps of him with his children. So cute!

While the pair has an incredible family, they have worked hard on their relationship in order to stick together for so long. “To have been married for the amount of time that we have, it’s always hard work,” David said in a preview posted by the Mirror (the actual interview was with Australian TV show The Sunday Project). “It becomes a little bit more complicated.”

“Sometimes it’s the little things that make a big difference, and I’ve noticed that with my children,” he added, noting the difficulties around the media attention the family-of-six experiences. “The thing we have to do is protect our children.” They’ve done a great job of that!

It is always great to see this family showing so much love to one another!