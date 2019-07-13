She may not be performing with the Spice Girls anymore, but Victoria Beckham may have someone on hand to fill her spot: her daughter Harper.

The 45-year-old took to Instagram on Friday, July 12 to share a super cute photo of her only daughter, 8, throwing up the peace sign just like her mom used to do back in her girl group days. “When you bump into Mummy Spice!” the fashion designer captioned the snap, referring to the youngster standing alongside of a poster of Victoria as Posh Spice.

Take a look at the full post below!

Fans of course were all about the photo, as most responded with nothing but positive vibes. “I was about her age when the Spice Girls were famous. I’m pretty sure she would be dancing and believing with her girl friends that were one of you,” one person said. Another begged the former pop star to return to performing. “Please be Posh Spice again so Harper can see you on stage at least once,” they said.

Victoria shares Harper, and three sons — Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 16, and Cruz, 14 — with her husband, David Beckham. The family recently got together to celebrate Harper’s birthday together, as the business woman shared a photo of all four of her kids smiling.

Victoria even wrote up some beautiful words for Harper. “Happy Birthday to the little girl with the biggest heart 💕 kisses from mummy, daddy and your big brothers,” she wrote next to a picture of the two. All of her siblings followed with kind messages of their own.

As her only daughter, it is clear that Victoria is quite close to her, and wants nothing but the best for her. “Regarding girl power, I am still banging on that drum, and I’m not going to stop,” she confessed while speaking at the Forbes’ Women’s Summit in June 2018. “When I take Harper to school I tell her, ‘Harper you’re a girl and you can do anything.'”

“She’s a strong woman. She wants to be an inventor. She’s a strong smart woman. A little woman,” Victoria revealed of her daughter.

What a bond!