It’s that time of year again! David Beckham and Victoria Beckham celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary by sharing the cutest photos of themselves and their family to Instagram.

“WOW 20 years, look what we created ♥️ Love you so much ♥️,” David wrote next to a couple of snaps of him with his kids online. After seeing the post which quickly racked up more than 3 million likes, David’s pals took to the comments section to express their joy about the relationship milestone.

“Love you guys!!! I’m so inspired by what you have and the love you have built,” Furious 7 actor Tyrese Gibson said. “Staying strong and loving and supporting each other through it all … Cheers to 20 years happy anniversary God bless the Beckham’s.” Ted star Mark Wahlberg even shared two praying heart emojis next to a heart to show how much he supports them.

Even though David’s post was sweet enough, Victoria decided that she would one-up the soccer star by sharing her own set of photos to social media in honor of their nuptials.

In the sweet video slideshow the fashionista posted on the 4th of July, she showed her fans a few cute moments they have shared together since the moment they tied the knot in 1999. “20 years today. I love you so much xxxxx Kisses x @davidbeckham,” the fashion designer singer penned the caption.

In the comments section, Gwyneth Paltrow wrote, “Very sweet ❤️.” Elton John‘s husband, David Furnish, added, “Happy Anniversary!!! 🎂🎂🎂” and the official Instagram account of Victoria’s former girl group, the Spice Girls said, “Happy Anniversary ❤️❤️❤️.”

Along with having an excellent marriage, David and Victoria are also great parents to their kids — Brooklyn, 20; Romeo, 16; Cruz, 14; and Harper, 7. “David is such a great husband, such a great dad and the most incredible business partner that anybody could ever want,” Victoria recently gushed to Entertainment Tonight. “He really supports me in what I do.”

Here’s to many more years together!