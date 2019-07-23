Celebrity couple David Beckham and Victoria Beckham know how to vacation the right way! Their three youngest kids — Romeo, 13; Cruz, 14; and Harper, 8 — were spotted having a friendly game of soccer in Miami beach on Wednesday, July 17.

Even though their oldest brother, Brooklyn Beckham, was nowhere in sight, the three siblings still looked like they had a great time just hanging out with each other and enjoying the hot summer sun. David even documented his family’s trip to Miami by sharing a couple of photos of him and the little ones having a blast at a water park nearby on Sunday, July 21.

“So much fun with the kids at Tidal Cove … MIAMI BABY ♥️,” he captioned the fun slides via Instagram. Judging by the pics, we sure wish we could have went!

Scroll below to see photos of David and Victoria’s kids having fun in Miami!