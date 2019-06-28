Aww! David Beckham and Harper Beckham kicked off their weekend as they enjoyed a super fun father and daughter outing in Le Havre, France, on Friday, June 28. The retired soccer star and his 7-year-old daughter were spotted cheering on England’s soccer team as they beat Norway to win the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup France Quarter Final.

The 44-year-old hunk shared some quality time with his little girl at the highly publicized game just weeks after their family vacationed in Miami. David and his wife, Victoria Beckham, brought Harper and their three sons — Brooklyn Beckham, 20, Romeo Beckham, 16, and Cruz Beckham, 14 — on a family vacation across the pond to Florida where they were spotted having the time of their lives.

We love seeing this famous family enjoy some fun together! Scroll down below to check out pics from David and Harper’s World Cup outing!