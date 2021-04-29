Uma Thurman Is an Expert at Motherhood! Meet the Actress’ Kids Maya, Levon and Luna

Uma Thurman has portrayed many characters throughout the years, but nothing gives her as much satisfaction as playing the role of mom. Thanks to her three wonderful kids, Maya Hawke, Levon Hawke and Luna Thurman-Busson, the Motherhood star has a pretty easy job raising her growing children.

Uma shares her older kiddos, Maya and Levon, with her ex-husband, Ethan Hawke. The Pulp Fiction alum and the Before Sunrise actor wed in 1998 and welcomed their first child, Maya, that same year. The exes’ second kid, Levon, arrived in 2002, but Uma and Ethan split three years later in 2005.

Following their divorce, Uma entered the dating field and was romantically involved with a few famous men, including André Balazs and David Wike. In 2007, though, she gave up her status as a single lady when she fell in love with Arpad Busson. The couple expanded Uma’s family when daughter Luna arrived in 2008, and they dated on-and-off for the next six years before splitting in 2014.

As a mom, Uma shares a great relationship with all three of her kids. Though parenting and balancing her Hollywood career takes “a lot of energy and nerves,” the Kill Bill: Vol. 2 star wouldn’t give up her role as a mom for anything in the world.

“What does being a mother mean to me? That’s simple … every day, I experience the greatest love I have ever felt,” she gushed in March 2010, according to Indian Express. “I don’t want to miss a second of it.”

While motherhood can be filled with countless happy moments, Uma knows there is also pressure to raise competent kids. Therefore, she makes sure to always be in a positive and happy headspace when she’s around her family.

“I don’t want them to notice when I’m exhausted or depressed. They need a steady mother who gives them a feeling of security, otherwise, they might become even more vulnerable than they, as children, already are,” she explained, noting trying to be a good example can be overwhelming at times.

“I constantly wrack my brains, but unfortunately there’s no manual for it,” Uma continued. “It’s really important to be a role model. But I always try to explain to my children that their mum is only human too.”

To learn more about Uma’s children, keep scrolling!