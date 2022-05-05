Kill Bill actress Uma Thurman has led a remarkable film career since landing her breakout role in Dangerous Liaisons in 1988. Audiences have continued to fall in love with the Golden Globe winner, watching her take on a plethora of characters in all genres. Outside of her life onscreen, Uma found love with several of her costars over the years. Keep scrolling to learn more about Uma’s marriage and dating history.

How Many Times Has Uma Thurman Been Married?

Uma has been married twice since finding fame. The Pulp Fiction star said, “I do,” for the first time to actor Gary Oldman in 1990. The Harry Potter star built a huge career for himself beginning in the early ‘80s and has appeared in films like Bram Stoker’s Dracula, The Dark Knight and Lawless.

Shutterstock

After two years of marriage, Uma and Gary called it quits on their relationship. Their 1992 divorce did not deter her from looking for love again. She fell for Gattaca costar Ethan Hawke in 1997. The former couple got married the following year. Together they welcomed two children, daughter Maya in 1998 and son Levon in 2002.

The Boyhood actor and the Smash alum separated in 2003. Their divorce was finalized in 2005. Ethan went on to marry his second wife, Ryan Shawhughes, in 2008. They welcomed two daughters, Clementine and Indiana.

Uma revealed she is not opposed to getting married again in the future in an August 2008 interview with InStyle.

“I crave structure,” she said. “I’ve never had good habits or a formula for how to shape a day, a month, a life, I appreciate anything that makes me focus.”

Who Else Has She Dated?

Uma has been liked multiple times to High Fidelity actor John Cusack in 1992 and 2003 after her split from Ethan. She later began dating hotelier André Balazs in 2003. Uma confirmed they had split three years later.

“Unfortunately, it is true,” her statement read at the time. “But we remain close friends.”

The Academy Award nominee started dating French financier Arpad Busson in 2007. The pair got engaged in 2008. They called off their engagement in 2009, per People. Uma and Arpad reconciled and welcomed one daughter together, Luna, in 2012. A source later confirmed to Us Weekly that they called off their engagement for the second time in 2014.

Andrew Toth/Starpix/Shutterstock

In May 2015, Uma attended the Met Gala with André, confirming that they rekindled their romance. They broke up the following year, per IMDb. Though she has gone through many ups and downs in her love life, Uma’s focus remains on being a mom to her three kids.

​​“I just do my best. Any working mother will tell you it’s the same,” she told Parade in 2009. “I think every working mom is kind of a superhero. I think we all are.”