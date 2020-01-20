When it comes to stylish mother-son duos, Uma Thurman and Levon Hawke are one for the history books. The Kill Bill actress, 49, and her 18-year-old kiddo were spotted out and about during 2020 Paris Fashion Week and they looked as though they could have gone straight from the runway to the city streets.

They were first photographed on Saturday, January 18, taking in the sights during a nighttime stroll. Then, on Monday, January 20, they were seen leaving their hotel ahead of attending the Dior show. On both occasions, Uma showed that she knows how to turn heads and Levon, who recently celebrated a birthday, looked as handsome as ever.

Levon isn’t the only child in Uma’s life as the Pulp Fiction star is also mom to daughter Maya Hawke and daughter Luna. She shares Levon and Maya, 21, with ex-husband Ethan Hawke and Luna, 7, with her ex, Arpad Busson. Uma and Ethan, 49, were married from 1998 until 2005 and the actress was with Arpad, 56, from 2007 until 2014.

Back in 2018, Uma opened up about parenting Maya and Levon, particularly why she didn’t see them as her friends just yet. “We’re in transition. It’s very weird when kids grow up. I don’t have it all in a bottle yet,” the Boston native told Us Weekly at the time. “They don’t listen at all. You have to find ways to be heard that are certainly not authoritarian.”

As for what it was like the third time, she said it was all about not putting too much pressure on herself. “It would just bring me down if I let my responsibilities truly overwhelm me!” Uma said. “I would probably freeze and then cry.”

Recently, Uma — and Ethan — have been a proud mom thanks to Maya’s acclaimed turn in Netflix’s Stranger Things.

“My victorious loving mermaid daughter. A weekend of triumph on Stranger Things. Congratulations beloved @maya_hawke,” the Batman & Robin actress captioned an Instagram post, adding the hashtag “motherly love.”

“Some of you may have missed her in last year’s BBC production of ‘Little Women.’ Some of you may have missed her work at Juilliard. I know many missed out on numerous high school productions — heck I even missed a few and I’m her father,” Ethan wrote at the time, proving himself to be equally proud of his little girl. “Some of you may know her music, some may not. But Ladies & Gentleman, get to know MAYA HAWKE. She’s the real thing.”

