Kate Winslet’s Daughter Mia Threapleton Is a Star! See Rare Photos of Her Eldest Child Growing Up

A show business family! Kate Winslet’s eldest child, Mia Threapleton, inherited her mom’s incredible acting chops. The young performer got to share the screen with Kate in the television feature I Am Ruth and later stepped out for a rare red carpet with The Holiday star.

Kate and Mia attended the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards wearing nearly identical outfits. The Titanic actress wore a black cocktail dress with a halter neck while her daughter rocked a black jumpsuit with a cinched waist. They sported similar slicked-back hairstyles and simple makeup looks.

The Mare of Easttown alum, who shares Mia with ex-husband Jim Threapleton, was so impressed by her daughter’s captivating performance in the drama anthology.

“Actually, I was just so blown away by her,” Kate reflected on filming I Am Ruth during a December 2022 interview on BBC One’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg. “I mean, she didn’t need my help at all. … Sometimes I could introduce her to a technical trick here and there. Just little things I picked up along the way, like changing an eye line.”

Kate is also a mom to two younger kids, son Joe with ex-husband Sam Mendes and Bear Blaze, whom she shares with her current husband, Edward Abel Smith.

The Academy Award winner is certainly kept busy with her demanding schedule but has always had a special bond with her only daughter. Mia reflected on what it was like growing up with a famous mom and following in her footsteps.

“I never actually spent much time around sets that my mom was working on. It was always a special treat,” she reflected during a November 2020 interview with Variety. “It’s a very different experience when it is happening to you, and not just something I was getting to observe from time to time. I really understand why my mom has always impressed on us how hard the work is. She is right! And I loved every second of it.”

In addition to I Am Ruth, Mia has also acted in A Little Chaos, Shadows and Dangerous Liaisons. Kate explained why she was happy that her eldest child chose to act under the name Threapleton instead of Winslet.

“What’s great for her is she has a different surname so she slipped under the radar and the people who cast her didn’t know she was my daughter and that was important for her self-esteem, of course,” the Avatar: The Way of the Water star said during an April 2021 episode of Lorraine.

