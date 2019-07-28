Talk about teamwork! Ethan Hawke has had quite the Hollywood career, so now he’s doing all he can to help his daughter Maya with hers.

While at the Los Angeles premiere of director Quentin Tarantino‘s new film Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood, the 21-year-old actress explained how her father, 48, helped her nab a role in the star-studded movie. “I got an audition for the project through the normal channels through my agents and I did an audition in my bedroom with my dad,” Maya told The Hollywood Reporter.

The Training Day actor shares Maya with his ex-wife, fellow actress Uma Thurman. The pair — who were married from 1998 to 2005 — also have a son, Levon, 17.

“We sent in the tape to Quentin and I got a callback,” the Stranger Things star continued, adding that the callback process “was unlike anything I’ve ever been through … except for maybe audition for drama school.“

As for the tough audition process once she got the call, Maya revealed that, “we worked on the scene in many different ways and in many different combinations of people.” She added, “Eventually he found a group of people who were doing the scene in a way that he liked. And then everyone went home and people got the call.”

In Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood — which was released July 26 — Maya plays one of the members of Charles Manson’s family.

It is no surprise to hear that Ethan is all about helping his daughter, especially since he and Uma are quite honest when it comes to her acting. “I know my parents don’t B.S. me,” Maya said while on Jenny McCarthy‘s radio show. “They’re pretty rigorous in terms of their commentary when they like something or don’t.” However, the young star has her folks to thank for her humble attitude.

“If you’re lucky it’s like you don’t have parents who are celebrities,” Maya said. “I was never aware of my parents being anything other than my parents.” So great!