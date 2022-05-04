Uma Thurman Enjoys Beach Days With Her Kids! See Her Beautiful Bikini Photos So Far

After beginning her career as a model in her teen years, Uma Thurman became one of the most recognizable stars in Hollywood. The Pulp Fiction actress has proven that she has dynamic acting chops in some of the biggest blockbuster films. Outside of the realm of entertainment, Uma has shown off her incredible fashion taste on the red carpet and at the beach.

The Kill Bill star got her big break in the 1988 film Dangerous Liaisons with Glenn Close and Keanu Reeves. Prior to her breakout role, she landed on the cover of Vogue at just 15 years old. Early on in her career, Uma followed in the footsteps of her mother, Nena von Schlebrügge, who built a career for herself as a high-fashion model when she was a teenager.

Uma’s own daughter, Maya Hawke, whom she shares with ex-husband Ethan Hawke, has also become an actress and a model. The former couple also shares son Levon Hawke, born in 2002. Maya went on to star in Netflix’s Stranger Things and landed on the cover of Elle in October 2021. The Golden Globe winner has been there for her eldest daughter every step of the way as she continues to navigate her Hollywood career.

“Because this industry is so much tougher on women, my mom had reservations about me not becoming an actor, but becoming a public figure,” Maya told Nylon in April 2020. “The emphasis that the business puts on your appearance, the emphasis the business puts on your age — on all sorts of things that have nothing to do with your ability to act.”

The Little Women actress shared that her mother taught her to “follow your gut and your instinct and the projects that mean something to you,” to ensure that she doesn’t “get trapped in the starlet tornado.”

Uma is also a mom to daughter Luna, born in 2012. The film icon shares her little one with ex-fiancé Arpad Busson. Since becoming a mom of three, Uma has posted rare photos of her kids on Instagram, whether it’s enjoying dinners together, vacations and pool days with them.

