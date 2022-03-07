The Young and the Restless actress Tracey E. Bregman became one of the most popular soap opera stars with her portrayal of Lauren Fenmore. In addition to her successful acting career, the Emmy winner is a mom to two sons Austin Recht and Landon Recht.

Tracey grew up in a show business family. Her father, Buddy Bregman, was a musician, and her mother, Suzanne Lloyd, is a former television star. The Days of Our Lives alum was able to pave her own path to fame after appearing on her first soap opera in 1978. She debuted her most notorious role on The Young and the Restless in 1983 and appeared on its sister show The Bold and the Beautiful a decade later. Tracey is truly grateful for all of the acting opportunities that have come her way.

“Oh, my soap jobs have been amazing. I have been playing Lauren Fenmore since I was 19,” she told Closer in March 2022. “It’s allowed me to do the two things I love and wanted to do most: be a mom and be an actress.”

The blonde beauty met and married real estate developer Ron Recht in 1987. Their eldest son, Austin, was born in 1991. They welcomed their second son, Landon, in 1996. The couple divorced in 2010 after 23 years of marriage. Since their split, Tracey has remained close to both of her sons and is constantly sharing photos with them on her Instagram. Early on in her career, she tried to find the balance between motherhood and her work schedule.

“All I can say is thank God I did it when I was young because I don’t know how I did it! We were working very long hours then,” the Young Artist Award winner said. “I came home from work, and I was doing bath and bedtime and learning 20 to 40 pages of dialogue. I have to say, my children became very adaptable. I could take them anywhere. If they were tired, they’d curl up, put their head on my shoulder and go to sleep. The studio was so noisy that they learned to sleep through anything!”

Keep scrolling to meet Tracey’s two sons.