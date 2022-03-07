The Young and the Restless star Tracey E. Bregman became widely known for her work on several popular soap operas in the ‘80s. As the daughter of musician Buddy Bregman and actress Suzanne Lloyd, she was destined for stardom at an early age. In her personal life, Tracey was married once to Ron Recht from 1987 to 2010.

Tracey got her big break in the world of soap operas portraying Donna Temple Craig on Days of Our Lives from 1978 to 1980. In 1983, the Emmy nominee made her debut as Lauren Fenmore on The Young and the Restless. As her acting career began to take off, Tracey found love with Ron, a real estate developer. The investor also has “a passion for travel, food and enjoying every moment life has to offer,” according to his Instagram bio.

Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Ron has been in the real estate business for more than four decades. He graduated from California State University Northridge with a degree in television and radio. His career took a different path from the broadcasting route he initially intended to pursue. The broker has long been working for Pacific Development Partners in California.

The pair walked down the aisle in 1987. In 1991, the couple welcomed their first child together, son Austin Recht. Their second son, Landon Recht, was born in 1996. Tracey and Ron divorced in 2010 after 23 years of marriage. When their relationship ended, the mom of two listed their former Malibu home on the market and started her own jewelry collection.

She dated Brian Landow from 2015 to 2018 after meeting him on social media. Her search for love continues despite her past relationships not working out.

“I would like to find a partner who I can have fun with and hopefully spend my life with, but I don’t know if I’d ever get married again,” Tracey told Closer in March 2022. “I just got out of a long relationship. It’s the first time I have been completely single in a long time. I need a moment.”

While the Bold and the Beautiful alum expressed that she was unsure if she would get married again, she is still hopeful that true love is out there. “I don’t believe in love at first sight per se,” she added. “I am much too jaded for that. I do, however, believe in an instant connection.”