He’s making a comeback, and Martin Lawrence‘s family is making sure to be by his side, especially his three grown daughters — who joined him at the Bad Boys 3 premiere in Los Angeles.

The famous comedian, 54, welcomed his first child — daughter Jasmine — with Patricia Southall in 1995, the same year Martin and Miss Virginia USA would tied the knot. The pair would parts ways in 1997.

That wouldn’t be it for the actor in the children’s department though. In 2010, Martin would marry Shamicka Gibbs. They would go on to have two daughters — Iyanna and Amara. And while he has spent move of his life under the spotlight, the Big Momma’s House star once revealed how he has raised his kids with decent values even while in Hollywood.

“I make them aware how lucky they are. I tell them I didn’t grow up like they are. I tell them things were different for me and say: ‘You’ve got it good, switch off some of these lights, I’ve got to pay the electricity bill,’” Martin explained during an interview with Metro UK. “Every now and then I give them something for their wallet — if they do something they’re supposed to. If they don’t do what they’re supposed to I take something away from them. In my younger daughter’s case, I take a doll away and she gets really upset or I take her off the computer — she really hates that.”

Martin also understands just how difficult it is to be a parent. “Yeah but I’ve got good girls. My oldest is 15 and she’s a straight-A student,” he said at the time. “She is very smart. She’s at that age where she’s liking boys, she thinks boys are cute, and when they come to the house I will have that face on. They better watch out.”

It should come as no surprise, but it certainly seems like Martin does everything in his power to be a fantastic father. And that is why his children have grown up to be quite the incredible people!

Now scroll on down to meet and get to know each one of Martin’s three daughters!

