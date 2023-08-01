In February 2016, David Ridley was featured on an unforgettable episode of Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Fixer Upper. The home design couple renovated the ultimate bachelor pad for David, whom they deemed “Waco’s Most Eligible Bachelor.”

Since his appearance on the HGTV series, David married Rachel Ridley. The pair welcomed two daughters together, Ayla and Georgia. David, a realtor, gave fans an update on whether or not he still owns his famous home.

“I lived here with all my single buddies, then got married and my wife and I lived here a little while and then we moved to Alabama,” he explained in an August 2022 Instagram video. “Yes, we still own the house, use it for family get-togethers, hangouts. We love getting to come back here to stay here with our family now when we come to Texas.”

Scroll below to take a tour of David’s Fixer Upper home.