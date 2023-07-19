In one of the most memorable episodes of Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Fixer Upper, David Ridley purchased a beautiful Waco, Texas, bachelor pad. Years after appearing in the HGTV series, many have wondered whether he still lives in the lakefront home.

Who Is ‘Fixer Upper’ Alum David Ridley?

Chip and Joanna deemed David “Waco’s Most Eligible Bachelor” during his February 2016 appearance on Fixer Upper. The episode marked the first time a single man appeared on the design program in search of his dream home.

While viewers of the show were left smitten by the former model, they were even more impressed with the transformation Chip and Joanna completed on the 1969 house. The home renovation couple completely outdid themselves when it came to designing the kitchen, adding two islands in the spacious room and a custom dining room table that was made by carpenter Clint Harp.

Chip and Joanna even worked on a special surprise in the backyard for the sports enthusiast.

“As an added bonus, a sand volleyball court and basketball court were installed so that David could host tournaments in his own backyard,” Joanna wrote on her Magnolia blog after the episode aired. “This was kind of a dream of his, so it was so fun that David’s parents and friends wanted to surprise him with this sweet housewarming gift. We wanted David to have quick access to his new backyard, so we added French doors to the master bedroom leading straight to his back porch.”

Courtesy of David Ridley/Instagram

During the final reveal, it was easy to tell by the smile on David’s face that he absolutely loved all of the changes Chip and Joanna made to the home. He also became a local celebrity after his appearance on television.

“I mean, I don’t go anywhere without people saying something. Airports, out to eat in Waco, I get it everywhere,” he told Country Living in September 2016. “But people have been super nice about it. I’ve had to be really careful on social media. I gained about 8,000 followers on social media. I’ve had moms [and] grandmas who write in or call my office and want to set me up with their daughter and granddaughter.”

Does He Still Live in His ‘Fixer Upper’ Home?

After Fixer Upper, David found his happily ever after with his wife, Rachel Rich. The couple welcomed two daughters together, Ayla and Georgia. He currently works as a realtor in Alabama where he now lives with his family. He provided Fixer Upper fans with an update on the ownership of his famous home on Instagram.

“I lived here with all my single buddies, then got married and my wife and I lived here a little while and then we moved to Alabama,” he explained in an August 2022 video. “Yes, we still own the house, use it for family get-togethers, hangouts. We love getting to come back here to stay here with our family now when we come to Texas.”