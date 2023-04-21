In February 2016, Fixer Upper fans fell in love with David Ridley, a model who had his Waco, Texas, home renovated by Chip and Joanna Gaines. The Magnolia owners deemed him “Waco’s Most Eligible Bachelor” but that changed shortly after the episode aired. Scroll below to get to know David’s wife, Rachel Ridley.

Who Is ‘Fixer Upper’ Alum David Ridley’s Wife, Rachel Ridley?

David was the first single man to have his home completely transformed in an episode of the series. He settled on a lakefront ranch house to turn into the perfect bachelor pad. After appearing on the hit HGTV design program, the sports enthusiast reflected on becoming a local celebrity.

“Joanna kept warning me that I needed to be prepared for girls and different people to be reaching out,” David told Country Living in September 2016. “I gave my best friends access to all my social media. I didn’t get on it for a week because I was bombarded. It messes with you when you get all that.”

Courtesy of David Ridley/Instagram

At the time, he was hoping to find his happily ever after with the woman of his dreams.

“I definitely desire to be married and do life with a best friend,” the real estate agent continued. “I’ve been dating someone for about two months right now and it’s fun and I don’t know where it’s going yet.”

In February 2017, David got engaged to Rachel, a teacher from Alabama, a few months after meeting through a mutual friend.

“I never thought I believed people when they said when you know, you know, but when I met Rachel, I knew,” the Fixer Upper alum told KWTX at the time.

On July 1, 2017, David and Rachel walked down the aisle in a beautiful ceremony in Birmingham, Alabama.

Do David and Rachel Ridley Have Any Children Together?

David and Rachel welcomed their first child together, daughter Ayla Rose, on November 1, 2019. The new dad was ecstatic about bringing his little girl home from the hospital.

“Let’s just say my priorities shifted overnight,” he wrote on Instagram alongside photos of his newborn. “All I want to do is hang out with her, love on her, hold her and watch her sleep. I love her!”

The lovebirds were excited to announce the arrival of their second daughter, Georgia Marie, on November 7, 2021. “We are so grateful and thankful for the gift of another girl,” David captioned a sweet photo of his family of four.