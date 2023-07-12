Joanna Gaines continues to prove that transforming a house doesn’t always have to be a complicated process. The Magnolia Network star revealed an incredible mini home renovation on Instagram on Tuesday, July 11.

Joanna, 45, used her design expertise to jazz up the living room of a 1930s Waco, Texas, estate with more color, cozy furniture and overall flair.

“We wanted to create more impact on the main wall in this #minireni living room,” Joanna shared of the project she completed with her Magnolia team. “We knew the homeowner wanted more color and pattern here, so we played up the fireplace and transformed this blank canvas into a colorful, character-filled living space.”

Scroll below to see photos of Joanna’s living room renovation.