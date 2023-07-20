Fixer Upper alum David Ridley went from being a bachelor to a doting dad after his appearance on the HGTV show. The former model shares two kids with his wife, Rachel Ridley.

How Did Fixer Upper’s David Ridley Meet His Wife?

Though he was deemed “Waco’s Most Eligible Bachelor” by Chip and Joanna Gaines on Fixer Upper, David was completely smitten when he met Rachel shortly after the show. The pair were introduced through a mutual friend in 2016 and got engaged the following year.

David, a realtor, and Rachel, an Alabama-based teacher, got married in July 2017 in Birmingham, Alabama.

“The wedding was a blast,” David told KWTX after the nuptials. “It was fun and extremely special to have so many of our closest friends and family with us as we made this commitment to the Lord and each other.”

On Instagram, David revealed that he and Rachel lived in his Fixer Upper house in Waco, Texas, for a short time before moving to Alabama and starting their family. They still own the one-time bachelor pad and stay there when they come to town to visit their families and friends.

Who Are ‘Fixer Upper’ Alum David Ridley’s 2 Kids?

The couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Ayla Rose Ridley, on November 1, 2019.

“She is such an amazing gift, and we’re so thankful the Lord chose us to be her parents!” Rachel gushed on Instagram after giving birth. “We love our girl so much.”

For David, becoming a dad was life-changing in more ways than one.

“Let’s just say my priorities shifted overnight,” he gushed on his own Instagram account after Ayla was born. “All I want to do is hang out with her, love on her, hold her and watch her sleep. I love her!”

The Ridley family expanded for the second time on November 7, 2021, with the birth of their second daughter, Georgia Marie Ridley.

“We’re so grateful for the gift of another incredible girl!” Rachel captioned a family photo after the little one’s arrival.

It’s obvious from the posts on David’s Instagram account that he’s always there for his girls. In several sweet videos, he was seen attending gymnastics class with Ayla, taking her on fun outings and cheering her on during her soccer games.

In a September 2022 Instagram caption, he gushed, “2-year-olds playing soccer is as cute as you would think it would be.”