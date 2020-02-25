If there’s one thing Tom Brady loves more than football, it’s his kids. The New England Patriots star and doting dad of three proved his family is always on the top of his priority list as he shared a sweet post for 10-year-old son, Ben.

“He makes every day of mine better,” Tom, 42, captioned the super cute pic of his youngster via Instagram Stories on Monday, February 24. In the black and white snap, Ben looks like his dad’s spitting image as he’s seen wearing sweatpants and sunglasses. The football hunk’s little man looked happier than ever as he busted a move on a rooftop balcony.

Instagram/TomBrady

Considering we’re so used to seeing the six-time Super Bowl champion — who is also the proud dad of 7-year-old daughter Vivian with longtime wife Gisele Bündchen, as well as 12-year-old son Jack from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan — on the football field, we couldn’t be more thrilled to get a glimpse inside his life as a loving father.

Although Tom would love nothing more than for his children to follow in his athletic footsteps, he previously opened up about Jack, Ben and Vivian pursuing different paths as they continue to grow up. In August 2019, the NFL MVP revealed he was struggling to come to terms with the fact that Ben isn’t that into sports.

“When Benny came along, I thought he would be just like Jack,” he confessed while chatting with Men’s Health at the time. “So I was like, ‘C’mon, let’s do this.’ And he was like, ‘Nope.’ And I was like, ‘What? No, do this!'”

Tom, who tied the knot with Gisele, 39, in 2009, explained he struggled to connect with his youngest son until the iconic supermodel stepped in and helped him understand what was going on. “Gisele kept saying to me, ‘Would you effing understand that your son is different?’ It was hard for me,” he candidly shared. “I was like, ‘What do you mean? He’s a boy; he should just do all these things that I do.'”

Charles Krupa/AP/Shutterstock

With the help of his stunning wife, the handsome heartthrob eventually came to embrace his son’s uniqueness. “The reality is that Benny just likes different things,” Tom reasoned. “And it’s great because now I just have to go do what he wants to do. When we do that, we have the best time. He’s like, ‘OMG, Dad, you’re so funny.’ He loves joking, and I joke back.”

We love the bond Tom shares with his son!