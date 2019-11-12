What a cutie! Tom Brady couldn’t help but show off the sweet text message his daughter, Vivian, sent to him before heading to bed on Monday night. The iconic NFL star posted a screenshot to Instagram on November 11, after receiving the heartfelt note from his adorable little girl.

“This 6-year-old girl knows how to make daddy’s night!” the 42-year-old hunk captioned the screenshot of his conversation with Vivian. “Good night daddy see you upstairs we are playing iPad just to let you know I hope you have a good time love Vivi,” the text read. Although the grammar and punctuation were a little off, Vivian absolutely nailed it in terms of melting the more than 500,000 hearts who liked Tom’s post.

Fans of the legendary quarterback — who shares Vivian and son Benjamin, 9, with wife Gisele Bündchen, as well as 12-year-old son Jack with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan — quickly flooded his comments with messages for the father-daughter duo.

“I’m actually melting, this is the cutest thing I’ve seen all day,” one fan marveled. A second chimed in, writing, “You raised the perfect daughter.” A third fan gushed, “Thanks for sharing Tom, very cute.” One of the football superstar’s Instagram followers even joked that he “would text you this nightly as well” if they had his number. LOL!

Over the years, fans couldn’t help but notice the super strong bond that Tom shares with his three kids — especially Vivian. Earlier this summer, the Super Bowl champion shared a glimpse inside his family’s private vacation to their second home in Costa Rica.

Although the handsome hunk was taking it easy, he made sure to save time for a quick workout with his little girl. In fact, Tom shared a super cute snapshot of Vivian dressed up in her dad’s helmet and shoulder pads while looking at herself in the mirror. “The cutest workout partner,” the proud dad captioned the photo alongside four heart emojis.

Mark Humphrey/AP/Shutterstock

In honor of her 6th birthday last December, Tom took to social media and shared the sweetest tribute for his youngest child. “Happy Birthday Vivi! You have blessed us with the best six years of our life!” the New England Patriots star gushed alongside a pic of the doting dad holding his youngster in his arms. “You are a gift to all of us and we love you so much!”

We can’t wait to see how Tom and Gisele celebrate Vivi’s upcoming 7th birthday on December 5!