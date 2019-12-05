They may seem like quite the perfect couple on the surface, but Tom Brady reveals that he and his wife Gisele Bündchen also have their obstacles.

“We use a term in our house: CCC. Clear, current communication,” the star quarterback, 42, explained to Jason Kennedy on the series premiere of E!’s In the Room. ”Clear, like, ‘This is exactly how I’m feeling.’ And current, not like, ‘This happened six months ago.’ And you communicate about it. I think that’s helped us a lot.” However, there is also a road barrier the famous couple run into.

“It’s not like because I’m a football player, her life is going to stop. The challenging part for us is we are very ambitious people,” the athlete explained. “A lot of the times, I’m going one direction and she’s going in the other. It’s ships passing in the night. I’m going to football, and she’s got things she’s doing, and oh, by the way, the kids.”

The pair tied the knot in 2009 and have two kids — Benjamin, 9, and Vivian, 7. Tom also shares son Jack, 12, with his ex, Bridget Moynahan. “I try to do the best I can do,” the Super Bowl winner said. “I’m certainly not perfect. There’s a lot of things I screw up that I try to do better at, whether that’s my personal life or my professional life.”

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Tom and Gisele have always been quite open with how they feel about each other. Earlier this year, the pair celebrated their 10th anniversary, and of course the New England Patriot had some beautiful words for his wife. “My heart is so full and I am so blessed! I know our journey has not been easy, but the challenges we have overcome have made our bond stronger and our love grow deeper,” Tom gushed via Instagram on February 26.

“Thank you for loving me, for supporting my dreams and for nurturing our family in the way that only you could. You are my rock, my love and my light! I love you and I love our family!” he added. So sweet!