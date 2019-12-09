Another Brady birthday! Just days after Tom Brady rang in his daughter Vivian’s 7th birthday, the iconic football star celebrated his youngest son Ben’s latest milestone. In honor of the little man’s 10th birthday, Tom took to Instagram to share the most heartwarming tribute.

“Happy Birthday Benny! 10 years old and I couldn’t be any more blessed to be your Dad!” the New England Patriots quarterback, 42, gushed alongside a photo of him and the birthday boy on Sunday, December 8. “We love you so much! This smile makes my day!”

Tom’s wife, Gisele Bundchen, also dedicated a lengthy post — along with adorable snapshots of Ben — to commemorate his special day. “Happy birthday my little angel. I can’t believe you are 10!” the iconic supermodel, 39, wrote in the caption. “There’s never a dull moment when you are around. No one makes me laugh like you do! I am so lucky to be your Mamma. We love you so much!”

Fans of the football star — who tied the knot with Gisele in 2009 and is also the dad of 7-year-old Vivian, as well as Jack Moynahan, 12, from his relationship with ex Bridget Moynahan — flooded the couple’s comments sections with sweet messages for the birthday cutie.

“Happy birthday little dude. Just hang on a few more years, Tom, and you can pass the Patriot’s reign to Benny,” one fan wrote on the proud dad’s page, while another echoed, “Happy birthday Ben! You’re a beast just like your father!!!!” One of Tom’s Instagram followers even pointed out how good of a dad and mom he and Gisele are, writing, “Happy birthday Ben! How lucky are you to have such a loving family.”

Although fans are expecting Tom’s sons to follow in his football star footsteps, the handsome hunk revealed that might not be the case with Ben. During an interview with Men’s Health this past August, Tom got candid about coming to terms with the fact that his youngest son wasn’t gravitating toward hobbies like sports and other outdoor activities.

“When Benny came along, I thought he would be just like Jack,” Tom shared with the outlet. “So I was like, ‘C’mon, let’s do this.’ And he was like, ‘Nope.’ And I was like, ‘What? No, do this!’” However, Tom wasn’t catching on to Ben’s hints.

“Gisele kept saying to me, ‘Would you effing understand that your son is different?’ It was hard for me,” he continued. “I was like, ‘What do you mean? He’s a boy; he should just do all these things that I do.'” Although it was confusing at first, Tom said he eventually able to embrace his son’s uniqueness.

“The reality is that Benny just likes different things,” the six-time Super Bowl champion explained. “And it’s great because now I just have to go do what he wants to do. When we do that, we have the best time. He’s like, ‘OMG, Dad, you’re so funny.’ He loves joking, and I joke back.” Aww!

We can’t wait to see how amazing of a person Ben grows up to be!