She can’t be stopped. Maya Hawke continues to have quite the 2019, as she has now released new music — two singles that her dad, Ethan Hawke, is all about.

The 48-year-old took to Instagram on Saturday, August 17, to proudly share a post informing his fans and followers about his eldest child’s music. “These two gorgeous new songs released yesterday by @maya_hawke. Check them out on Spotify and iTunes. Album to follow,” the actor wrote alongside a snippet of the tune.

Take a look at it below!

People were all about it, as they took to the comments section to respond. “The Hawke family oozes artistry,” one fan said. “Crazy talented little lady you got there,” another added. The singles are titled “To Love a Boy” and “Stay Open,” and both will be included on Maya’s as-yet-untitled debut album.

This isn’t the first time that the Training Day star has taken to social media to shine a light on the 21-year-old. Back in July, Ethan gave Maya quite the shoutout alongside a promotional video featuring her character on Stranger Things.

“Some of you may have missed her in last year’s BBC production of Little Women. Some of you may have missed her work at Juilliard. I know many missed out on numerous high school productions — heck I even missed a few and I’m her father,” the Dead Poets Society costar wrote. “Some of you may know her music, some may not. But ladies and gentleman, get to know MAYA HAWKE. She’s the real thing.” What a dad!

Ethan shares Maya with his ex-wife, actress Uma Thurman. The pair also have a son, Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke, 17. Ethan and his current wife, Ryan Hawke, also have two daughters — Clementine, 11, and Indian, 8.

Even though Maya has two very famous and talented parents, she once admitted that they are honest when it comes to her acting. “I know my parents don’t B.S. me. They’re pretty rigorous in terms of their commentary when they like something or don’t,” the actress said while on Jenny McCarthy‘s radio show.

“They have said it to me [and] I’m like: ‘No, you’re just saying that because you’re my mom and dad. You hated it!'” Maya joked. “And they’re like ‘No, we did! We liked it!'” she added. What a family!