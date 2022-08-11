Sheinelle Jones Makes Memories With Her Family at the Beach! See the ‘Today’ Host’s Swimsuit Photos

Today host Sheinelle Jones is always rocking fabulous fashion looks on the popular NBC program! In her free time, the mom of three is all about hitting the pool with her family! Her swimsuit photos are full of stylish moments and memories.

Sheinelle shares son Kayin and twins Uche and Clara with her husband, Uche Ojeh. The couple wed in 2007 and have developed a love for hitting the beach with their little ones. The Pennsylvania native’s Instagram account is full of pictures splashing around with her kiddos.

Sheinelle has been very open about balancing life as a working parent. It’s something her Today cohosts Dylan Dreyer, Al Roker and Craig Melvin have all gotten candid about while appearing on the hit series.

“I wish I were a whiz at mastering my kids’ schedules along with my own: nightly meal planning, grocery shopping, laundry, all of that stuff. But I stink,” she told Parents in January 2021. “Still, my kids are happy, and so am I.”

She continued to say she has learned how to “compartmentalize pretty well.” The broadcaster first began hosting Weekend Today in 2014 before making the leap to the third hour of Today in 2019.

“When I’m with my kids, I’m all in. When I’m working during the show, I’m all in,” the Northwestern University alum revealed. “I’m focused on what’s in front of me.”

Still, the television personality makes time throughout her busy schedule to focus on self-care. Whether it’s attending a quick workout class or heading to the drugstore to pick up new makeup products, she enjoys little pockets of time to herself during the week.

“The other day, I slipped out literally right before dinner and went to 305 Fitness. It’s a dance cardio,” she told Parade in August 2019. “I got to channel my inner Beyoncé. I was back at home in an hour and 20 minutes and the kids didn’t even know that I had been gone.”

The NBC star does not have a set fitness routine but instead does what works best for her and her busy schedule.

“I may not have all day to go do some fitness regimen, but I can give myself an hour and a half and no one even noticed,” she explained. “And before, I used to feel guilty about even finding those moments.”

Keep scrolling to see Sheinelle’s beautiful swimsuit photos and beach moments.