Sharon Osbourne and Marie Osmond Have Different Opinions on Prince Harry and Meghan’s Move to L.A.

It looks like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s move to Los Angeles is causing some controversy between The Talk ladies! Sharon Osbourne, Marie Osmond and the other beloved cohosts shared their different opinions on the royal couple’s decision to relocate their family from Canada to L.A.

“I can’t quite believe that they actually moved to California,” Sharon, 67, revealed while video chatting with Marie, Carrie Ann Inaba, Eve and Sheryl Underwood on Monday, March 30. Considering the hit CBS talk show suspended studio tapings amid the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, the ladies have been getting together for “The Talk@Home.”

Youtube/TheTalk

“I don’t know why, it’s just so alien to me to think of the prince living here,” the former Osbournes star continued. “And if they were fed up with the press in the U.K., they’re really gonna be fed up with press living in L.A. … I’m kind of disappointed in a way that Harry would end up here.”

As the British TV personality went on, Carrie Ann, 52, Eve, 41, and Sheryl, 56, could be seen nodding their heads in agreement. “It’s like me going to the Antarctic looking for Chanel,” Sharon pointed out. “It’s like, ‘What are you doing in L.A.?’ … I hope they move somewhere like Santa Barbara or somewhere like that, so they can have somewhat of a normal existence. But if they were right in L.A., the center, it would be a nightmare for them with the press. They would have no life at all.”

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

While Sharon wasn’t too thrilled about the idea of Harry and Meghan being her new neighbors, Marie offered them a warm welcome. The Donny & Marie star couldn’t help but commend the doting mom and dad — who tied the knot in May 2018 and share 10-month-old son Archie — for doing what’s best for their family.

“Harry spent a lot of time in California … he spent a lot of time really in the United States, and to me, what it is is if mama ain’t happy, ain’t nobody happy,” the 60-year-old shared. “What I really love about [Harry], and I look at this as more of his point of view, you still hold those traumas from your childhood.”

Marie said although it must have been a “terrible experience for him to lose his mother [Princess Diana]” when he was just 12 years old in 1997, “you can just see the kind of man he is” and how much he loves his wife and son.

“I think it’s a gift from God that they found each other,” the “Paper Roses” songstress continued. “I’m excited for them, I really do wish them the best.” Aww!

Meghan and Harry’s big move to L.A. comes months after they announced in January that they were officially stepping down from Queen Elizabeth‘s royal family and moving their family to Canada. However, since moving to L.A. in mid-March, a royal source tells Closer Weekly the pair are “beyond excited about starting a new chapter in their lives.”