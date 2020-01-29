Are Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall married?! Their friends sure think so! Fans have been dying to know any details regarding the Hollywood couple’s plans to wed, but sources tell Closer Weekly their close pals are convinced the two have already tied the knot!

“Sandra and Bryan should just get married already. That’s if they haven’t already,” the insider exclusively reveals to Closer. “Friends of the couple say Bryan won’t take off his wedding band because in his eyes he’s committed to the woman he loves. And he sees himself as married to Sandra.”

Although fans have been waiting for Bryan, 54, to get down on one knee and propose to Sandra, 55, the insider dishes it’s already been done. “Some friends swear that Sandra and Bryan have already secretly wed, with just them and the kids present,” the source explains. “That’s the rumor anyway and Bryan doesn’t do anything to try and dispel it.”

While the Academy Award winner — who shares adopted kids Louis, 10, and Laila, 8, with Bryan — would love to show off her Hollywood romance, “she’s been down that road and knows full well of the hazards,” the insider adds. “Sandra doesn’t want the scrutiny.”

“Of course Bryan is nothing like her ex, Jesse James, but she’s not ready to share her relationship status with the world, or many friends for that matter,” the source continues. “Sandra is happy, Bryan is her man, and she and the kids adore him. That’s all that matters to her.”

This isn’t the first time sources close to the Blind Side actress and her handsome lover — who began dating ever since she hired him to take pictures at Louis’ birthday party in 2015 — have dished details regarding their top-secret romance. In September 2019, an insider opened up to Closer about the pair’s choice to remain tight-lipped about their Hollywood love story.

“Sandra and Bryan keep everyone guessing about their status as a couple — are they planning a wedding or have they already secretly wed?” the source explained at the time. “Well, don’t hold your breath. They’re not saying.”

Married or not, the source said Sandra and Bryan couldn’t be happier. “In their eyes, and their kids’ minds, they’re parents and they’re as settled down as any couple they know.”

