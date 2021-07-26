Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall aren’t the type of couple who need to say “I do” in order to feel official. Because the Bird Box star and her photographer beau already have an unbreakable relationship, they don’t really “talk” about marriage, an insider exclusively tells Closer.

“They’re unofficially married, but definitely lifetime committed,” the source shares with Closer on Monday, July 26, noting Sandra, 57, “doesn’t want another marriage” following her difficult divorce from ex-husband Jesse James. “Bryan is fine with that,” the insider says. “He’s her soulmate … she says he’s just the best man she knows. She’s not letting him go.”

Though the Oscar winner and Bryan, 55, “used to talk about” saying “I do,” they “don’t anymore” because they’re “both on the same page,” the source dishes. “There’s really no need. It’s no secret Sandra’s been burned, [and] Bryan knows more about her feelings on marriage than anyone. They’re mature adults and they understand each other.”

Considering Sandra and the L.A.-based photography guru have such a “close bond,” some of their friends are convinced they already “had a private ceremony connecting them,” the insider points out. “She and Bryan are more than dating. [He] even wears a wedding band.”

Whether or not the Proposal star and her love ever make it down the aisle, the source insists the two are in it for the long haul. “Bryan is loyal, he loves Sandra so much,” the insider explains, adding the handsome hunk adores Sandra’s children as well. “He treats Louis and Laila like his own. That’s what matters.”

Sandra and the California native have been dating since 2015, having first met after the Blind Side alum hired Bryan to shoot photos at her son Louis’ 5th birthday party. After establishing an undeniable connection, the two became a couple and have created a “quiet, happy life together” with her adopted kids ever since.

While the Miss Congeniality star has qualms about exchanging vows following her split from the Outlaw Garage personality, 52 — whom she was married to from 2005 to 2010 — Sandra doesn’t question the genuine relationship she shares with Bryan.

“Sandra and Bryan consider themselves a solid, committed, family unit,” another insider told Closer in June 2019. “They don’t talk about their relationship status that much, but it’s pretty clear what they have is a very special bond. Bryan proudly wears a wedding band on his wedding finger and there’s no doubt that he’s Louis and Laila’s dad.”