Sandra Bullock doesn’t have to question whether she truly loves her longtime boyfriend, Bryan Randall, so it’s no surprise she’s “totally open to getting married” in the future. Fortunately, the Proposal actress and the professional photographer feel “no pressure on either side” when it comes to walking down the aisle.

“[It’s] more of an acknowledgment that they’re lucky to have each other and that it doesn’t take a piece of paper or formality to ensure happiness,” a source told Us Weekly in late November, noting Sandra, 56, has been telling “friends about how she’d love to make this official one day.”

MEGA

Bryan, 54, also thinks tying the knot “would be a cool thing to do,” the insider added. However, the Los Angeles-based photojournalist believes their nuptials would be an exciting step in their relationship, but also “for the kids as well.” Sandra and Bryan share her adopted children, son Louis, 10, and daughter Laila, 8, while Bryan is also the dad of his daughter, Skylar, from a previous relationship.

The Academy Award winner and her handsome beau are still considering their options when it comes to marriage, but they already know they would want to keep their ceremony as low-key as possible. “It’ll likely be an intimate affair,” the source explained. “Nothing too splashy or fancy, just a couple dozen of their closest friends and family at a location wedding in rural California or by a lake in Texas.”

Exchanging vows isn’t the only thing on Sandra and Bryan’s minds, the insider dished. Because the Miss Congeniality alum thinks the Oregon native is a “model stepfather in every way,” she isn’t against the idea of expanding their family.

“They’re open to having more kids … [but] it’s not front and center [on] their agenda,” the source shared. “Things are busy enough with what they have. Their future is incredibly positive and exciting and Sandra still has to pinch herself at times to check it’s for real, not a fairytale she’s dreaming in her sleep.”

MEGA

Prior to her romance with Bryan, the Gravity actress walked down the aisle with her ex-husband, Jesse James, in 2005. Sandra and the Outlaw Garage star split five years later after Jesse opened up about cheating on her with multiple women. Their divorce was finalized in June 2010.

Even though Sandra was heartbroken over the divorce, she’s grateful to have found a “quiet” and “happy life” with Bryan. “They are best friends and partners,” an insider told Closer Weekly in August 2020. “The kids consider Bryan their father and he calls them his children. They’re a happy little family.”