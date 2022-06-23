For nine seasons, Roseanne Barr starred as Roseanne Conner on the popular ABC sitcom Roseanne. Before that, she began her career as a comedian searching for a spot in the primetime television lineup. After Roseanne’s brief revival in 2018 and cancelation, viewers have wondered how much money the television personality makes.

What Is Roseanne Barr’s Net Worth?

Roseanne has an estimated net worth of $80 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Prior to landing her own sitcom, the Emmy winner performed on Late Night with David Letterman and The Tonight Show. This led up to her first HBO comedy special, On Location: The Roseanne Barr Show, in 1987. After seeing her perform, producers of The Cosby Show decided to write a sitcom based on the life of a working mom.

One year later, Roseanne aired its first episode, with John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf and Sara Gilbert starring alongside the Utah native. The series ended its initial run in May 1997 after favorable Nielsen ratings each season. As the lead, Roseanne reportedly earned $21 million in the show’s final season, per Yahoo! Life.

After the show, she snagged cameos in other television programs like The Nanny, My Name Is Earl and The Office. She landed a recurring role in the 2013 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series and the 2015 show Cristela. In 2011, she appeared in a Super Bowl commercial for Snickers.

In May 2017, 20 years after viewers said goodbye to the Conner family, ABC announced that Roseanne would be returning for a 10th season with the original cast. The rebooted series aired in March 2018 and was canceled two months later after Roseanne made controversial comments on Twitter. A spinoff series called The Conners aired in its place, with Roseanne’s character written out of the series.

What Happened to Roseanne?

Since the reboot of the series ended, Roseanne has not earned another film or television credit. The Portlandia alum has started her own YouTube channel where she posts daily vlogs with her five children and grandchildren. She also interviews other social media personalities.

The She-Devil actress spends most of her time away from Hollywood in her Hawaii home with her longtime partner, Johnny Argent. Roseanne purchased the $1.78 million home in 2007, according to Virtual Globe Trotting. She previously owned a second home in California but sold it in March 2022 for $3.1 million, per the New York Post.