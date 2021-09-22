Roseanne Barr has taken advantage of her time off from acting in Hollywood to focus on being the best mom to her five kids. Though it’s not too often, the Roseanne alum will share rare photos of her beautiful family, including her children, Jessica, Jennifer, Jake, Buck and Brandi, every now and then.

The Emmy-winning comedian has stayed out of the spotlight for the most part since the reboot of her former sitcom was canceled in 2018, but behind the scenes, she’s been making memories with her kiddos. In April 2021, Roseanne revealed her family grew by one when her son Jake welcomed a baby girl.

“New g dotter,” Roseanne captioned a picture of her granddaughter on Instagram. She later uploaded a photo of her eldest son and his wife as Jake held their tot in his arms. “New family,” she wrote. “My son and new daughter and their gorgeous babe.”

The Home on the Range voice actress is the mom of her five kids through different relationships. She became a mom when she gave birth to her first child, daughter Brandi when she was 18 years old in May 1971. However, Brandi was adopted and raised by another family, and the mother-daughter duo didn’t reunite until 1988.

By the time Roseanne and Brandi reconnected, she had created a family with her first husband, Bill Pentland. The former couple wed in 1974 and welcomed their first child together, Jessica, in 1975, followed by Jennifer in 1976. The She-Devil actress later gave birth to their son, Jake, in 1978, though Roseanne and Bill split in 1990.

Shortly after their divorce, she moved on with her second spouse, Tom Arnold, but their marriage only lasted four years till 1994. Fortunately, Roseanne found love with Ben Thomas in 1995, and the same year they tied the knot, the actress gave birth to her youngest son, Buck.

Since blending her beautiful brood, Roseanne has made her beloved children her No. 1 priority. The former Roseanne Show host’s love for family increased exponentially when her children started becoming parents of their own.

While sharing a photo of her youngest granddaughter on Instagram in July 2021, Roseanne joked her son Jake’s child is her “mini-me” because they have similar personalities. “[She has the] ‘my husband said he needed more space so I locked him outside’ attitude,” the doting grandma captioned the pic.

To see a roundup of Roseanne’s rare family photos, scroll through the gallery below!