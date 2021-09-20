Roseanne Barr has been married three times in her life, but her longest relationship has been with her partner, Johnny Argent. Though the Roseanne alum and her television creator boyfriend have yet to say “I do,” they’ve been going strong for the last 18 years and counting.

Roseanne and Johnny’s romance goes back nearly two decades ago when they first crossed paths in the early 2000s. The Emmy-winning comedian told the Guardian they met in 2002 and “talked for a year on the phone” before they began living together. “I fell in love with his voice,” she gushed to the outlet during an interview in 2008.

Roseanne currently owns two homes in El Segundo, California, but the pair primarily lives at her 2,212-square-foot residence in Hawaii. Because she considers them to be “kindred spirits,” they’ve embraced the quiet life on her 46-acre property.

For the most part, Roseanne and Johnny have kept a tight lip on their romance. Though the She-Devil alum hasn’t said much about her man in interviews, she has uploaded a handful of rare posts of Johnny on social media.

In April 2021, Roseanne shared a clip of the Downwardly Mobile producer in the living room of their Big Island abode, which featured Johnny playing a piano and singing along. She later uploaded a second video of her beau the next day as they chatted on the couch.

Aside from his occasional Instagram appearances, Roseanne and Johnny have also been spotted out and about in the past. In March 2018, the duo was photographed walking side by side while leaving Jimmy Kimmel Live. Later in the year, Roseanne and Johnny shared an adorable date night at a Los Angeles food festival, where they were seen dancing together and drinking red wine.

Who Is He?

Johnny is a Maryland native who is a writer, producer, composer, music arranger and more. Per IMDb, he wrote and produced the 2012 TV movie Downwardly Mobile, as well as The Tipping Point and Rockin’ with Roseanne. He also earned credits as a writer for Comedy Central Roast of Roseanne, Roseanne Barr: Blonde and Bitchin’ and others.

What Is His Net Worth?

Johnny’s fortune is valued at an estimated $1 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Still impressive, though much less compared to his lady, who is reported to have a net worth of around $80 million.

How Did Johnny React to ‘Roseanne’ Being Canceled?

When ABC announced Roseanne was canceled after the lead made a racist statement on Twitter that was “repugnant and inconsistent with [the network’s] values,” ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said in a statement at the time, Roseanne was devasted. Fortunately, she had the love and support of Johnny.

“Between the Twitter scandal and the show’s cancellation, Johnny is deeply concerned,” an insider told Star. “He’s doing everything he can to be a supportive shoulder to cry on.”

Was Johnny Previously Married?

By the looks of reports, it doesn’t seem Johnny was married before he started dating the Home on the Range alum. Roseanne, however, exchanged vows three times before she fell in love with Johnny.

Roseanne’s first marriage was with Bill Pentland, which lasted from 1974 to 1990. She wed her second spouse, Tom Arnold, that same year, but the former Roseanne Show star and Tom ended their marriage after four years in 1994. She then said “I do” to Ben Thomas in 1995, but they split following seven years together in 2002.