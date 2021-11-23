Roseanne Barr started off her career performing stand-up on late-night talk shows. It wasn’t long before she landed her hit sitcom, Roseanne, on ABC. Playing Roseanne Conner for nine successful seasons, the mother of five sported a variety of different looks in front of the cameras. Rosanne has undergone a dramatic transformation more than two decades later.

Roseanne became one of the most popular shows on television from ​​1988 to 1997. Roseanne picked up the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Emmy Award in 1992. She won a Golden Globe Award the following year for Best Television Actress in a Musical or Comedy Series. In between working on the sitcom, Roseanne wrote a book, Roseanne — My Life As a Woman, and starred in her first film, She-Devil.

In 2018, Roseanne was revived on ABC with the original cast returning to reprise their roles. The premiere of season 10 drew in 18.2 million viewers, according to Nielsen. The series revival was such a success that ABC renewed the show for an eleventh season. Season 11 was canceled two months later due to Roseanne’s Twitter controversy. A spinoff show called The Conners was announced, with the original cast returning minus Roseanne. She gave up her rights to the series and her character was killed off.

“I regret the circumstances that have caused me to be removed from Roseanne,” the actress said in a 2018 statement. “I agreed to the settlement in order that 200 jobs of beloved cast and crew could be saved, and I wish the best for everyone involved.”

Since then, Roseanne has not taken on any other scripted film or television roles. She often posts photos with her five children and her grandkids on social media to keep fans in the loop on her life. Over her years on television and beyond, Roseanne has undergone a noticeable makeover. She has done everything from dying her hair blonde to embracing the gray. The actress has also opened up about her weight loss journey.

“I just want to keep getting healthy and let go of excess baggage to carry around, so I’m lighter on my feet and in my life,” she said in a 2014 interview on Today.

Scroll below to see Roseanne’s dramatic makeover over the years.