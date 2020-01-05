Getting ready for a star-studded event like the 2020 Golden Globes is stressful enough — but things were taken to the next level when Rita Wilson revealed her hair and makeup guy was running late. Yikes!

She took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes look at how things were looking before the glam squad showed up. “What you look like when your hair and makeup person is one and a half hours late even though you booked him in September,” the My Big Fat Greek Wedding producer, 63, wrote. “Will leave one hour to do hair and makeup.”

Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock

It didn’t stop there, though, as Rita took to Twitter to unleash some pent-up anxiety. Providing her followers essentially the same information there, the only thing added was how she was “trying to be zen” through it all.

The “Throw Me a Party” singer wasn’t alone in feeling upset about this turn of events. “Been there and no thanks please- you look gorgeous anyway,” pal Sarah Paulson wrote. Julianne Moore chimed in, writing, “Omg I feel u.” Over on Twitter, Chrissy Teigen responded, tweeting, “I cannot go on until I know who, I have no life.”

Ahead of the pre-Golden Globes emergency, Rita couldn’t help but take to Instagram to gush about husband Tom Hanks, who is nominated for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood as well as receiving the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award and to call him “the best person to spend a life with, let alone a red carpet.”

“On the eve of the @goldenglobes I’d like to congratulate my husband @tomhanks on his nomination for @abeautifuldaymovie and for his Cecil B DeMille award for Lifetime Achievement,” the L.A. native — who has been married to Tom, also 63, since 1988 — gushed. “I can’t think of anyone more deserving!!!”

Hair and makeup team or not, we think Rita is always the definition of gorgeous!

