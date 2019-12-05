When it comes to movie franchises, our view is the bigger they are, the better! That goes triple for My Big Fat Greek Wedding, because Nia Vardalos is open to giving fans a third movie. In fact, it’s been on her mind a lot recently.

“I’m thinking about it!” she exclusively told Closer Weekly at the 2019 Thespians Go Hollywood Gala on November 18 about adding to the film series, which began in 2002 and continued in 2016 with a sequel.

As for what the plot might be about, the 57-year-old Canadian actress is keeping quiet — like, super quiet.

“If I tell you, I’m gonna have to blowtorch you right in the forehead,” Nia said with a giggle.

The one thing we can probably count on, though, is that the entire cast — including John Corbett, Lainie Kazan, Elena Kampouris, Michael Constantine, Andrea Martin and others — would all likely return. That’s because, as Nia pointed out, they “of course” keep in touch because they’re “very close.”

Does the gang ever get back together? “Just the occasional orgy,” Nia joked.

When it comes to the best advice she has been given in her life, the Larry Crowne cowriter gives all the credit to mom Doreen Christakis.

“My real mom gave my advice years ago that you should conduct yourself as if a video camera is on you at all times. Isn’t that good advice?” Nia revealed. “The other piece of advice she gave me was, ‘Put on some lipstick, you’ll feel better!'”

But when it comes to who gave what may potentially be the most important advice she has taken to heart thus far, that would be herself.

Nia — who earned an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay thanks to My Big Fat Greek Wedding, which was based on her one-woman play — looked to her recent play Tiny Beautiful Things for imparting said life lesson.

“The reason I wrote my play was because I wasn’t getting cast in a drama, so I wrote one and I realized that’s what I have to do,” Nia, who adapted the play from Wild author Cheryl Strayed‘s book of the same name, noted. “I realized I have to take my own advice that I give students all the time, which is to create your own material. Even if you think you cannot write, maybe a friend of yours can. That’s what I keep doing, I write roles I want to play.”

