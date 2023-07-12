Style maven! Ree Drummond shared a new decorating hack on Instagram on Tuesday, July 11, after revealing she was renovating her office.

“The dogs will get mud all over this but you only live once,” the Food Network personality captioned a photo of her new space in her Instagram stories.

To add a pop of color to the room, Ree, 54, decided to install geometric floor tiles that perfectly reflect her vibrant personality. The red, blue and yellow hues of the tiles are stunning.

Using primary colors in her projects has definitely become one of Ree’s design signatures since rising to fame on TV in 2011 with The Pioneer Woman. She previously launched a collection of homeware sold at multiple retailers that fuses her love for primary colors and floral patterns.

Courtesy of Ree Drummond/Instagram

The chef also shared a glimpse of her new crystal chandelier, which was recently installed in her office.

“Ree Ree’s office,” she gushed in another home decor-related post. “I’m so happy to have a place to put all of my stuff.”

Over the past few months, Ree has posted several photos of her home renovation projects, including covering the walls in her office with floral wallpaper. The cookbook author also added pops of green throughout her space and marble countertops.

Ree and her husband, Ladd Drummond, recently moved their family from their longtime Pawhuska, Oklahoma, farmhouse into a new home on their ranch property. The couple, who shares kids Alex, Paige, Bryce, Todd and foster son Jamar, made a lot of memories in their old home, but structural damage forced them to leave the abode.

Downsizing was certainly not easy for the pair, but Ree and her family did not have to go very far when it came to planting roots in their new place. They decided to temporarily move into a smaller home next door.

“We packed our things and walked across the yard — it was so funny — and moved in,” Ree told People in May 2022.

In the future, Ree and Ladd, 54, hope to build their dream home with all of the amenities necessary for their family of seven. But for now, the family and all of their dogs are happy living in their smaller home.

“They set up shop on the front porch. They each have their own little bed on the front porch,” Ree said of how her dogs adjusted to their new home. “They’re outdoor dogs mostly anyway, and they have a whole barn to themselves if they want to go sleep in the barn sometimes, but they hardly ever leave the porch if we’re home. It’s really funny.”