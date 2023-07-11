A new chapter. Ree Drummond moved out of the iconic farmhouse seen in her hit Food Network show, Pioneer Woman, and into a new home. The chef revealed the real reason why she decided to leave the abode in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, with her family. Keep scrolling to learn more about her big decision.

Why Did Ree Drummond Move Out of Her Famous Oklahoma Home?

Ree and her husband, Ladd Drummond, raised their children, Alex, Paige, Bryce and Todd, in the family home. Ladd also grew up in the house, which was built more than five decades ago. The couple announced they welcomed their foster son, Jamar, into the family in November 2020. Shortly after, Ree and Todd decided it was time to move on from their old digs.

​​​​”It wasn’t a charming 50-year-old house,” Ree admitted during a May 2022 interview with People. “We loved raising our kids in the house, but it had foundation problems and had developed a few problems that were going to be pretty overwhelming to fix.”

Courtesy of Ree Drummond/Instagram

Where Does Ree Drummond and Her Family Live Now?

Though moving out of their longtime home was emotional for the Drummond family, Ree, Todd and the kids didn’t have to trek very far to their new place in December 2021.

“We wound up building a small house right next to our regular house,” she said.

Moving was as simple as walking across the yard with all of their possessions. Eventually, Ree and Todd plan to build another house to permanently move into on their ranch.

“When we build our main house, we’re only doing one or two bedrooms, so it’s not going to be a big mega house,” the TV personality said. “But right now, we’re happy in the guest house. And this may be our ‘house, house’ for the time being. It’s very comfortable and again, simple. We had to be very selective about what we brought here.”

Since then, Ree has shared a few rare glimpses of her new, smaller home on Instagram. In December 2021, the family posed for an adorable photo in the living room while wearing matching Christmas pajamas. It’s clear from the picture that Ree put several personal touches into the entertainment area of the home, including black and white photos on the walls and candles and faux plants placed throughout the rooms.