Simple and stylish! Chef Ree Drummond shared before and after photos of her new office makeover on Instagram on Tuesday, July 11.

Ree, 54, offered fans a glimpse of what the space looked like before the renovations began. The walls were painted white and were completely bare. The floors were initially a dull gray color before Ree employed her unique eye for design in the room.

After the floor tiles were polished, they looked shiny and ​brand-new. To liven up the room even more, the Food Network chef chose to cover the walls in floral wallpaper. “Ree Ree’s office,” she gushed in her Instagram Stories. “I’m so happy to have a place to put all of my stuff.”

Ree also showed off the marble countertops that were installed on one side of the office. Though she did not share photos of any of her new furniture just yet, it seems like she is really taking time to choose pieces that she loves.

Courtesy of Ree Drummond/Instagram

Ree knows a thing or two about making impeccable design choices when it comes to a new space. In December 2021, Ree, husband Ladd Drummond and their kids moved into a new home on their Oklahoma ranch property. Their previous residence, which was featured in the series Pioneer Woman, had undergone structural damage.

​​​​”It wasn’t a charming 50-year-old house,” Ree candidly revealed about her one-time home during a May 2022 interview with People. “We loved raising our kids in the house, but it had foundation problems and had developed a few problems that were going to be pretty overwhelming to fix.”

Courtesy of Ree Drummond/Instagram

The family’s new home is located just next door to their former residence. While it was difficult for Ree and Ladd, 54, to leave the place where they raised their kids, moving out was a rather simple process.

“We packed our things and walked across the yard — it was so funny — and moved in,” she said.

Ree has shared a few rare photos of the new house on her Instagram account, including pictures from several family gatherings with her kids Alex, Paige, Bryce, Todd and foster son Jamar. Eventually, Ree and Ladd hope to one day build the house of their dreams.

“When we build our main house, we’re only doing one or two bedrooms, so it’s not going to be a big mega house,” she said. “But right now, we’re happy in the guest house. And this may be our ‘house, house’ for the time being. It’s very comfortable and again, simple. We had to be very selective about what we brought here.”